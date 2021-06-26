OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 464.80 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 221,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.71. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

