Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $81.65. 2,532,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

