Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $307.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.06 million to $308.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 462,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,958.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.96. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.