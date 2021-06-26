PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) versus Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Head-To-Head Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.03 -$1.24 billion $2.10 20.52 Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.14 $65.05 million $1.29 16.43

Meridian Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Meridian Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 27.74% 9.84% 1.18% Meridian Bancorp 28.63% 10.05% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Meridian Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through 70 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

