Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $16,972,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $10,625,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

