Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,395 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,784. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

