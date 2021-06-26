Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGSF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.