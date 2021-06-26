Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $521,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 543,452 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

