Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,869 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 195.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,858.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,434 shares of company stock worth $14,970,447 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

