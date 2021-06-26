Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,813 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.88 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

