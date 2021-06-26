Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

