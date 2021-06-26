Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,446,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,560. 46.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

