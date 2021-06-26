Parachute (PAR) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $110,477.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001143 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,286,047 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

