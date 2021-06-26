Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PDCO opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

