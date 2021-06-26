Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

