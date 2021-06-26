PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 137,861 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 463.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.