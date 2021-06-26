PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

