PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

