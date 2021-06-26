Peel Hunt Cuts Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Price Target to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MANO stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.