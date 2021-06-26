Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

