Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,410 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

