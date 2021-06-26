Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,242 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

