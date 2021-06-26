Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,414 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFTW. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

