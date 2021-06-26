Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,149 trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

TRVG stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.78. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

