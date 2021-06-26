Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 145.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,922,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,236,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.