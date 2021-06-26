Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $322 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

