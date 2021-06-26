Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

