Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

