Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 88,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

