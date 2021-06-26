Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.22 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.28. 365,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,002. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

