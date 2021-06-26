PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report sales of $17.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.54 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.23 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $149.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

