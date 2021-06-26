Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.