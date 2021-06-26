Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

