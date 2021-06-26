Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €191.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

EPA RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €176.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

