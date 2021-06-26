Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $661,540.65

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Phoneum has a market cap of $661,540.65 and $5,014.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00583294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,889,561,758 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.