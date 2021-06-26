Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 5,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $59.25 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

