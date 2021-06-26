Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.94. 9,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $5,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

