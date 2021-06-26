Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.60. 5,738,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

