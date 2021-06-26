Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

