Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $68,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.