Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 64,339 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90.

NYSE PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

