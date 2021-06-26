Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.77. 299,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 12-month low of $259.31 and a 12-month high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

