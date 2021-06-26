Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arctis Global LLC

Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Popular comprises about 10.2% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arctis Global LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Popular by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 904,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,517. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

