PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on sales and margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

