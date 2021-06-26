Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.