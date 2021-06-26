Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $153,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

