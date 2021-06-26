Primecap Management Co. CA Has $95.94 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,310 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $95,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

