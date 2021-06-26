Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 851,700 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.52% of Carnival Co. & worth $392,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.