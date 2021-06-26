Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,939,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

