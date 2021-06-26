Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.75

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

